China ‘will honour’ US trade war deal promises as talks progress ‘in earnest’





Beijing will live up to its trade deal commitments but Washington must also honour the one-China policy in relation to Taiwan, according to China’s envoy to the United States.In an interview with Chinese state television CGTN on Saturday night, Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the US, also dismissed talk of a new cold war as “very irresponsible”.The comments come as Beijing and Washington hammer out the final details of the text for an interim deal to end a protracted trade war that has…







Source link