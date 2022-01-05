China-US space race heats up as Chinese firm plans over 40 launches this year





China’s main space contractor has planned more than 40 space launches this year, further consolidating the nation’s presence in space, which has become another arena for rivalry with the United States.China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation revealed on its social media account that it had arranged more than 40 space launches for 2022, and for six manned space missions, including with two Shenzhou spacecraft. China’s Tiangong space station is expected to be completed this year.From…







Source link