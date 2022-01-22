China-UK study ‘shines new light’ in solar-hydrogen power quest





A team of scientists in China and Britain have made what they say is a breakthrough in the quest to use sunlight to produce hydrogen, which can be used as a power source or in industry.In a paper published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications last week, the scientists said they had used a new type of photocatalyst to improve the efficiency of the solar-to-hydrogen process.“The study is a breakthrough on converting solar energy to hydrogen,” said Zhang Yumin, lead author of the…







