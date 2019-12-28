China tries to quell doubts about growth figures with new measures to stop local officials inflating statistics

China is ready to implement new measures for calculating regional economic output early next year in a move intended to dispel long-standing doubts about its official statistics.Local officials have long been suspected of cooking the books to enhance their chances of promotion – giving rise to the long-standing anomaly that when gross domestic product figures from all of China’s provinces are added together, the total exceeds the national figure.The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on…
Source link
- Home
- BUSINESS
- ENTERTAINMENT
- HEALTH
- POLITICAL
- TECHNOLOGY
- VIDEO NEWS
- ETHNIC