China to allow vaccine-mixing for Covid-19 booster shots





China will allow the mixing of Covid-19 vaccines for its booster shots drive, with an “an optimal immunisation combination” to be introduced very soon, a senior health official said.The new strategy will help to reduce severe illness and deaths from Covid-19 and win the country time to adjust its strict pandemic controls, National Health Commission official Zheng Zhongwei told state broadcaster CCTV on Monday.China has thus far prohibited the mixing and matching of vaccines, or sequential…







Source link