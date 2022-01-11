China tech crackdown: e-commerce and online advertising to contend with weak spending in 2022, UBS analyst says





China’s tech sector faces a tough 2022 amid regulatory pressure and weak economic growth, a UBS Securities analyst said on Monday, offering another dour outlook for the year ahead after a rough 2021.Weak consumption in China this year will make it hard for e-commerce platforms and other businesses relying on advertising to increase revenue, according to analyst Felix Liu.Growth in retail sales, a rough indicator for consumer spending in the world’s second largest economy, slowed to 3.9 per cent…







Source link