close
ASIAN (E)

China steps up support for European countries hardest hit by coronavirus

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 21 views
98721116-6914-11ea-9de8-4adc9756b5c3_image_hires_051539.jpg




China is strengthening its engagement with European nations hit by the Covid-19 outbreak even as its relations with the US hit a new low over the crisis – and it is treating individual countries with a higher level of protocol than the European Union itself.On Wednesday, China agreed to help the EU with “immediate shipments” of 2 million surgical masks, 200,000 N95 masks and 500,000 testing kits – but the amount stopped short of the 5 million surgical masks it gave Italy, which has seen the…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response