ASIANS (ET)

China steps up crackdown on financial products promoted on social media, requires industry licence

China’s finance regulators have proposed new curbs on online marketing for financial products and services in Beijing’s latest efforts to set boundaries between the financial sector and internet platforms.A draft regulation from seven of the country’s regulators, including the People’s Bank of China and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, specifies that only those licensed with “relevant industry qualifications” are allowed to promote financial products and services through live…



