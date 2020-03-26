China slashes inbound and outbound international flights in drastic action to curtail imported coronavirus cases







China’s aviation regulator has slashed the number of international flights in and out of the country, in a drastic move to curtail air travel and limit the rising number of imported Covid-19 cases.Effective March 29, each Chinese airline will only be allowed to fly one weekly route to one city per country, operating it at no more than 75 per cent capacity, according to a statement by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). Similarly, each overseas carrier will be limited to fly one…







