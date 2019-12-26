China set to abolish forced labour detention system for sex workers





China’s extrajudicial detention of sex workers or their customers, known as “custody and education”, is set to be abolished, in what experts called a long-overdue move.The detention system has been used to crack down on prostitution, which is illegal on the mainland, since the 1980s. Sex workers and their clients could be detained for up to two years without trial in centres overseen by the police.More than 300,000 people were detained in custody and education (C&E) between 1987 and 2000,…







