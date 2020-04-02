China sends coronavirus mercy flight to bring 180 students home from London







Nearly 200 students, aged between 12 and 17, are due to leave London on Thursday night on board a special flight arranged by the Chinese government.About 200,000 Chinese students have returned home in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, but there are still some 1.4 million overseas, including 220,000 in Britain. Most have chosen to stay put, but China’s foreign vice-minister Ma Zhaoxu said more flights could be arranged if necessary.Ma said the first government-arranged plane had left…







Source link