China says it doesn’t want to ‘lord it over’ other countries, as it prepares to sign US trade deal





China has again stressed that its rise was peaceful, saying it did not want to “lord it over” other countries in a commentary in Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily on Tuesday.

It also sought to send a message that it was not seeking to displace the United States, just as Beijing and Washington are preparing to sign an interim deal to defuse trade tensions.

Beijing would also keep its promises to open up and contribute to the world economy and improve global governance, according to the…







