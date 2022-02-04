China, Russia enhance ‘growing energy partnership’ with gas deal during Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin meeting





China and Russia strengthened the interdependency of their two economies on Friday as visiting President Vladimir Putin unveiled a series of agreements, including a new gas deal, during his meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing at a time when Moscow is facing rising tensions over Ukraine.Putin confirmed the deal to supply 10 billion cubic metres (353 billion square feet) of gas per year to China, which is the world’s biggest energy consumer, from Russia’s Far East via a new pipeline hours after…







