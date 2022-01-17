China population increases to 1.4126 billion in 2021, births plunge again as crisis deepens







Mainland China’s population increased last year, and the number of new births also dropped for the fifth consecutive year in 2021, data released on Monday showed.China’s overall population increased by about 480,000 people – to 1.4126 billion in 2021, from 1.412 billion a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed.Chinese mothers gave birth to 10.62 million babies last year, down from 12 million in 2020, the NBS confirmed.Earlier this month, Henan province, the country’s…







