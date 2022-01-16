close
ASIANS (ET)

China population: 2021 birth data to offer fresh insight into demographic crisis

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 6 views
no thumb



When China unveils its 2021 birth totals on Monday, the revelation will cast the spotlight on the impact of the three-child policy in its debut year – a year that featured widespread and high-level discussions over how the nation must address its worsening demographic crisis.The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is also expected to release 2021’s year-end population, annual birth rate and breakdowns in terms of age, gender and residence, according to the official schedule and conventional…



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response