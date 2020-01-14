close
ASIAN (E)

China, Pakistan complete Sea Guardians 2020 joint naval exercise in Arabian Sea

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 11 views
9bd2612c-36aa-11ea-9933-e21be988cd59_image_hires_190114.jpg




Chinese and Pakistani troops completed a nine-day naval exercise in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday, against a backdrop of simmering tensions in the Middle East and South Asia.The operation – Sea Guardians 2020 – was the sixth joint naval drill between the two countries and took place in the northern reaches of the waterway and along the Pakistani shoreline. It involved special forces, warships, aerial assets and, for the first time, submarines in a series of live-fire exercises.Tensions have been…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response