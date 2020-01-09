close
China opposes military intervention in Libya as Turkey decides to send in troops

China has voiced opposition to military action in Libya, saying the crisis can only be resolved by political means as tensions mount over Turkey’s decision to send troops into the divided country.In Cairo on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said military intervention would cause continued trouble for Libya, which has been in turmoil since a US-led Nato intervention removed ruler Muammar Gaddafi from power in 2011.“China has noticed the recent escalation of tensions in the eastern…



