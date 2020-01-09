China: no longer the place to be for young Singaporeans?







Having amassed decades of experience working outside of his home country, Singaporean-born businessman KK Chua is a big advocate of young people taking their careers overseas – honing the explorer’s spirit, as he called it.But China, he said, was no longer the place to be.“My advice for young Singaporeans trying to go into China is this: there are better places, more spaces for you to grow elsewhere,” said the Hong Kong-based President of Asia Pacific at American make-up brand Mary Kay…







Source link