close
ASIAN (E)

China: no longer the place to be for young Singaporeans?

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 18 views
909166a0-32a4-11ea-9400-58350050ee52_image_hires_194736.JPG




Having amassed decades of experience working outside of his home country, Singaporean-born businessman KK Chua is a big advocate of young people taking their careers overseas – honing the explorer’s spirit, as he called it.But China, he said, was no longer the place to be.“My advice for young Singaporeans trying to go into China is this: there are better places, more spaces for you to grow elsewhere,” said the Hong Kong-based President of Asia Pacific at American make-up brand Mary Kay…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response