China keeps benchmark loan rate unchanged despite coronavirus







China kept its benchmark lending rate steady on Friday, defying expectations for a reduction to ease borrowing costs in an economy jolted by widespread disruptions to businesses from the coronavirus pandemic.The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was left unchanged at 4.05 per cent from the previous monthly fixing, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.75 per cent.Analysts said the unchanged rate suggests policymakers may think recent measures are enough to help the economy in the immediate term,…







