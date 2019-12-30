China in high-speed rail top gear with launch of line to Winter Olympics city







China is further extending its already sprawling high-speed rail network, launching more than 10 lines in the final days of the year.Services will start on Monday on a line connecting Beijing and Zhangjiakou, co-hosts of the 2022 Winter Olympics, operator China Railway Corporation said on the weekend.The line is a major Olympic project and will cut the travel time between the national capital and Zhangjiakou, in the northern province of Hebei, from three hours to 47 minutes.The 174km (108-mile)…







Source link