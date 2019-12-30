close
ASIANS (ET)

China in high-speed rail top gear with launch of line to Winter Olympics city

ASIANS (ET) by admin on add comment 26 views
no thumb




China is further extending its already sprawling high-speed rail network, launching more than 10 lines in the final days of the year.Services will start on Monday on a line connecting Beijing and Zhangjiakou, co-hosts of the 2022 Winter Olympics, operator China Railway Corporation said on the weekend.The line is a major Olympic project and will cut the travel time between the national capital and Zhangjiakou, in the northern province of Hebei, from three hours to 47 minutes.The 174km (108-mile)…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response