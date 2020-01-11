China human rights activist Ding Jiaxi under investigation for ‘incitement of subversion’







Police in eastern China told the lawyer of a civil rights activist on Friday that his client was being investigated for alleged incitement of subversion as part of a government crackdown on dissent that started late last year.Lawyer Peng Jian, who represented Ding Jiaxi, said he was told by police in Yantai, Shandong province, that the 53-year-old activist was officially under investigation and that his request to meet Ding had been rejected.Ding is being held under “residential surveillance” –…







