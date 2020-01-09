close
ASIAN (E)

China has powerful military drones but won’t use them like the US, analysts say

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 17 views
3220149a-32d6-11ea-9400-58350050ee52_image_hires_214642.JPG




The assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last week shows the ever increasing role of drones in modern warfare. But while China has its own fleet of powerful unmanned aerial vehicles, it is unlikely to use them for such an audacious mission, analysts say.During last Friday’s operation, a US MQ-9 Reaper, controlled from afar, identified and locked in on Soleimani’s convoy near Baghdad airport. It fired at least two missiles at the two vehicles, killing everyone…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response