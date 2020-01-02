close
China foreshadows more reforms in initial public offering rules in 2020 to nurture the growth of the ChiNext stock market

China is set to roll out more stock market reforms in the Year of the Rat to better manage market volatility as the nation’s onshore equities gain further recognition from global investors.Top on the agenda for China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is the fine-tuning of initial public offering (IPO) pricing system for the ChiNext board in Shenzhen, home to some 800 innovation enterprises, and whose 41 per cent rally last year outpaced the benchmarks in the broader Shenzhen, Shanghai and…



