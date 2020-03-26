China extracts 861,400 cubic metres of natural gas from ‘flammable ice’ in South China Sea







China said on Thursday it extracted 861,400 cubic metres of natural gas from gas hydrates found in the South China Sea during a month-long trial that ended last week.The production process, which ran from February 17 to March 18, also set two world records – one for the largest total volume extracted and another for the most produced – 287,000 cubic metres – on a single day, the Ministry of Natural Resources said on its website.The gas was extracted from an area in the north of the disputed…







Source link