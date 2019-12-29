close
ASIAN (E)

China ends forced labour punishment for sex workers and clients

China’s legislature abolished an extrajudicial system of forced labour used to punish sex workers and their clients on Saturday, but it stressed that prostitution remains illegal.China banned prostitution after the Communist revolution in 1949, but it returned with a vengeance after landmark economic reforms began in the late 1970s, despite periodic crackdowns.The official Xinhua news agency said China’s legislature had voted to scrap the “custody and education” system under which people can be…



