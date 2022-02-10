China arrests ex-deputy banking regulator on bribery charges





China arrested a former senior official at the nation’s banking regulator over alleged bribery, adding to a long list of executives and policymakers caught up in the nation’s latest anti-graft crackdown.Cai Esheng, the former deputy chairman at the banking watchdog who retired in 2013, also faces charges over the abuse of power, The Supreme People’s Procuratorate of the People’s Republic of China said on Thursday.Cai, who was expelled from China’s ruling Communist Party last month after being…







