Chicago Native American Community Loses Susan Kelly Power at 97





Susan Kelly Power, whose Indian name meant “Storm Clouds Gathering,” arrived in Chicago when she was only 15 years old from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in 1942. She was sent to the Windy City by her mother on “loan” to a fellow Native American woman who was living in Chicago, but needed a caregiver. Power had the intention of being there until she was no longer needed to provide care to her mother’s friend. Her plans changed when she attempted to save money for her trip back to Standing Rock, but found she was sending so much money home to her family on the reservation, she never moved back. Power stayed in Chicago until the end of her life last Saturday. Power was 97.





