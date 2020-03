Cherokee Nation Suspends Casino & Hotel Operatons, Including Hard Rock Tulsa

Published March 17, 2020

From Press Release

TULSA, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and Cherokee Nation Businesses CEO Chuck Garrett have continued to monitor the impact that the COVID-19 virus has had across the nation and throughout our tribal community.

Chief Hoskin, alongside Cherokee Nation Businesses, the business arm of the Cherokee Nation, will temporarily suspend all operations at Cherokee Nation Entertainment casinos and hotels, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. During the suspended operations, no employee will go without a paycheck.

The suspension of operations is effective at 11:59 p.m., March 16, through March 31, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, there are no reports of positive COVID-19 cases on any CNB or Cherokee Nation property. These measures have been deemed in the best interest of the public’s health and ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We will reevaluate the safety and feasibility of reopening during this public health crisis.

We ask that our communities, and each one of us, do what we can to show Uwohiyuhi, which is the Cherokee word for respect, as we all need to respect our communities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“For the Cherokee Nation, our first priority is our people and making sure our citizens, employees and patrons are safe and cared for during this pandemic. We continue our commitment to being proactive. Whether we can prevent the spread of a few cases or many cases within our tribe and within our community, we are being vigilant in protecting our people,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

“In the past month, Cherokee Nation Businesses has dedicated additional resources to cleaning and disinfecting our properties alongside actions to close specific venues that cater to large gatherings. It is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires advanced measures to slow the transmission of this highly contagious virus,” Cherokee Nation Businesses CEO Chuck Garrett said. “Our responsibility to our patrons and employees, in addition to the latest CDC guidelines, has triggered a cautionary but temporary suspension of our casino operations to the public. The safety and health of our communities, patrons and employees are paramount. It is our hope that taking these preventive measures will minimize everyone’s risk of exposure.”

The Cherokee Nation is communicating directly with employees. The Cherokee Nation will continue to provide updates at www.anadisgoi.com.