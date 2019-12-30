close
Charity auction raises HK$41,000 for Operation Santa Claus

More than HK$41,000 (US$5,265) has been raised during a charity auction for Operation Santa Claus, the annual fundraising project organised by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK.The event, which comprised an online bidding session and a separate on-site auction, took place at the Oolaa Petite restaurant in Wan Chai.It was part of a special edition of the radio programme “Money Talk”, presented by Peter Lewis from RTHK.As bidders battled for more than 20 lots of goodies,…



