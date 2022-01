iiRcade will bring Sound by JBL to the New Premium iiRcade Arcade Console product for the first time on any home arcade gaming device

(PRWeb January 04, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/ces_2022_iircade_announces_integration_of_sound_by_jbl_to_home_arcade_gaming/prweb18418619.htm





Source link