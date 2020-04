Certrec, a leading regulatory compliance and advanced online technology provider, announced today that a web-based solution for pandemic controls has been developed in response to the March 28th NRC…

(PRWeb April 15, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/certrecs_fatigue_rule_management_system_now_ensures_compliance_with_nrcs_alternate_work_hour_controls/prweb17051312.htm





Source link