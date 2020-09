NuScale’s DCA Revision 5 submitted on time with the help of Certrec. (PRWeb September 14, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/certrec_supports_nuscale_power_with_revision_5_submittal_of_its_design_certification_application/prweb17387437.htm



Source link

previous article White House blocks Navarro from testifying to House panel about ventilator deal