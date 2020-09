Centennial, a real estate investment firm with a national portfolio of shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today it has selected Adeptmind, a leading technology… (PRWeb September 01, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/centennial_conquers_the_barrier_between_brick_and_mortar_and_online_shopping/prweb17356733.htm



Source link

The author admin