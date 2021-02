Celerant Technology® and the Goodwill National Cooperative…





Celerant provides a flexible retail and donation management solution (DMS) built for Goodwill and the donated goods retail industry

(PRWeb February 04, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/celerant_technology_and_the_goodwill_national_cooperative_purchasing_program_ncpp_team_up_to_offer_modern_point_of_sale_to_goodwill/prweb17706561.htm





Source link