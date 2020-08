Proquimed laboratory adopted CAYIN’s digital signage solution to solve the challenge it encountered in building a customized queuing system that integrates into digital signage for better patient flow…

(PRWeb August 13, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/cayin_s_digital_signage_solution_brings_better_healthcare_experience/prweb17316824.htm





Source link