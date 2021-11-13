close
Cathay Pacific cargo pilot tests preliminary-positive for Covid-19 in Hong Kong after flying from Frankfurt, triggering lockdown

Cathay Pacific will move its aircrew to a different hotel in Frankfurt and tighten other measures after a cargo pilot arriving in Hong Kong from the German city tested preliminary-positive for Covid-19, triggering a lockdown at his residential estate.The 53-year-old aircrew member was found to be carrying the L452R mutant strain linked to the more infectious Delta variant after returning to Hong Kong on November 7, the Centre for Health Protection revealed on Saturday.Cargo pilots are exempt…



