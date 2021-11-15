Cathay Pacific announces stricter self-isolation requirements for aircrew returning to Hong Kong, considers relocation contingency







Cathay Pacific will require all aircrew exempted from Hong Kong’s strict quarantine arrangements to self-isolate at home for three days upon returning to the city, and to avoid group gatherings for another four under tougher rules aimed at preventing imported coronavirus infections from slipping into the community.The stricter measures come as Cathay gauges pilots’ interest in a drastic contingency plan in which they would effectively be relocated outside the city for four months at a time,…







Source link