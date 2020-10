Catalogic Software Expands its Smart Data Suite to Cloud Storage and…





Catalogic continues its focus on storage partnerships, innovation and strategic initiatives through its Smart Data Suite of offerings

(PRWeb October 26, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/catalogic_software_expands_its_smart_data_suite_to_cloud_storage_and_cloud_native_applications/prweb17497680.htm





Source link