Carousell, YouTrip, SenseTime: the Asian start-ups that grabbed headlines in 2019







Southeast Asia’s young, tech-savvy population and high usage of social media have made the region a magnet for start-ups.Companies based in the region raised US$7.6 billion in funding in the first half of 2019, according to a report by Singapore’s state investment firm Temasek, Google, and management consultancy Bain & Company.With more than a third of the world’s 331 unicorns – or firms valued at US$1 billion or more – based in Asia, here is a look at the eight entrepreneurial success stories…







Source link