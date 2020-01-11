Carlos Ghosn: fugitive or victim? The issue that split Japan into locals and foreigners







The decision by former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn to flee Japan before he was to face trial for financial impropriety later this year has caused something of a schism between Japanese and “gaijin”, a common term for foreigners – and his press conference in Lebanon on Wednesday has only entrenched those views.

A defiant Ghosn accused Nissan and Japanese prosecutors of plotting against him, saying the charges he faced were “baseless” and “there was no way I was going to be treated fairly”…







