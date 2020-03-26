Cardi B Calls Out Celebrities For ‘Causing Confusion’ Over COVID-19 [VIDEO]





Celebrities such as Tom Hanks and Idris Elba are causing confusion amid the COVID-19 crisis by claiming to have tested positive for the deadly virus but showing no symptoms.

Which is why Cardi B previously suggested that actors are being paid to say they have contracted the virus in order to assist the media in rewriting the narrative about the “face” of the coronavirus.

Many believe there is a plot playing out to minimize the alleged hate being directed at Asians over this outbreak, as well as dispel the myth that Black folks are immune, by using Hollywood A-listers to flip the script.

Elba seems to have appointed himself the celebrity spokesman for the coronavirus because ever since he announced his positive test results over a week ago, he has made it a point to posts videos in which he slams every so-called conspiracy theory about the Wuhan, China virus.

Cardi has seemingly responded to Elba, who rejected her suggestion that celebrities have been paid to say they tested positive for coronavirus.

In a new IG TV video, Cardi is seen wearing a face mask and calling out how limited test kits are for the average person, while celebrities have access to testing without being visibly sick.

“I said what I said,” she says in the clip, noting that the situation has become confusing for the public, especially when Trump says, “‘Do not get tested because we do not have enough test kits to test everybody.’ But if a celebrity is saying, ‘Hey, listen, I don’t have no symptoms, I’m feeling good, I feel healthy, I don’t feel like nothing, but I went and got tested and I’m positive for the coronavirus—that causes confusion,” the “Money” rapper added.

“That makes people be like, ‘Well, wait a minute now. I don’t have no symptoms, but I know I went out this and that day. Sh*t, I might just have it. Sh*t, I’m scared because I’m around my kid, I’m around my grandparent. What should I do?’” she continued.

“A lot of people live in small-ass apartments with multiple people,” she added, explaining how easy it is to infect your loved ones while self-isolating. “On top of that, a lot of celebrities have the luxury to pay $34,000 or whatever the of*ck it cost to get tested and treated. A lot of these people don’t have that money! Some people don’t even have enough money to of*cking afford health care!”

“This could have been prevented months ago when they found out the sh*t it was doing in China. They shouldn’t be charging Medicaid, health insurance, none of that sh*t. This is y’all fault it got in the motherf*cking country.”

Elba responded to Cardi on Tuesday via an Instagram Live session.

“I think the debate about rich and poor and who’s getting it and who’s not, I think, is not a healthy debate,” he said. “It’s like, I got a test but I also got COVID. Does that make me preferential? I don’t understand that.” Elba’s partner Sabrina Dhowre has also tested positive.

Adding, “I think that the negativity around test-shaming is counterproductive. I don’t see what people get out of that. And also this idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus? That’s absolute bullshit. Such stupidness. People wanna spread that as if it’s news. That’s stupid. It’s the quickest way to get people sick because there’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we’ve got it or we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that.”

