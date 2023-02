Captello Launches GOALS Solution for Teams and Audiences at Events





Captello, the event industry’s most comprehensive Event Software Platform, announces the launch of its new GOALS solution, developed to tie multiple event activations into a system of goals and…

(PRWeb February 02, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/captello_launches_goals_solution_for_teams_and_audiences_at_events/prweb19147709.htm





Source link