Capitect Integrates With Coinbase for Cryptocurrency Performance…





Innovative portfolio management technology platform adds industry leading cryptocurrency trading venue to enable RIAs to include digital assets in their portfolio management services and operations

(PRWeb April 01, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/capitect_integrates_with_coinbase_for_cryptocurrency_performance_reporting_billing_and_rebalancing/prweb17828634.htm





Source link