Candelis, Inc., a leading provider of innovative and cost-effective solutions to hospitals and imaging centers, announced today that it has received approval to market their ImageGrid image management…

(PRWeb August 06, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/candelis_inc_receives_approval_to_market_imagegrid_pacs_products_in_argentina/prweb17302108.htm





Source link