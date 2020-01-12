close
Canadian residents awake to alert of ‘incident’ at nuclear power plant, later discover it was sent by mistake

People throughout the Canadian province of Ontario awoke Sunday to an alarming alert of an “incident” at a nuclear plant just east of Toronto – only to later be told the message was a mistake.The initial early morning emergency message popped up on the screens of cellphones throughout the nation’s most populous province, saying an unspecified incident had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. It added there had been no abnormal release of radioactivity and said people did not…



