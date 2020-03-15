Can Johnny Chiang save Taiwan’s troubled Kuomintang party?







After his easy victory in the party’s leadership election, Taiwan is asking if Johnny Chiang is the man to save the island’s century-old Kuomintang (KMT).The 48-year-old, US-educated politician defeated his sole opponent – former party vice-chairman and Taipei mayor Hau Long-bin – in a poll that saw a record low voter turnout of less than 36 per cent.Chiang has been in politics for just a decade and is practically unknown outside Taiwan. But the question now is can he save the troubled party,…







