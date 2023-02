The company’s GA4 integration is now available ahead of Google’s planned updates to its Google Analytics solution slated for July 2023, enabling its customers to preserve historical data

(PRWeb February 14, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/callrail_launches_google_analytics_4_integration_to_support_seamless_call_attribution_for_businesses_of_all_sizes/prweb19168950.htm





Source link