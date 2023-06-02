close
NATIVE AMERICANS(ET)

California Bill Aims to Increase State Funding for Tribal Housing

NATIVE AMERICANS(ET) by comredg on add comment 4 views
no thumb


California state senators have unanimously advanced a bid to establish a state housing fund for Native Americans, aiming to counteract a continuing housing shortage in tribal communities already plagued by poverty and homelessness.
comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response