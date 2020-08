ByFusion teams up with Ocean Voyages Institute to convert 40,000 lbs of plastic waste from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch into construction-grade building material (PRWeb August 04, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/byfusion_becomes_off_take_partner_for_the_largest_ocean_cleanup_in_history/prweb17302367.htm



