Businessman wounded in knife attack at popular Hong Kong shopping centre Elements

A Hong Kong businessman was injured in a knife attack in a restaurant’s outdoor seating area in a popular West Kowloon shopping centre on Thursday, sparking a citywide search for two masked men.The victim was having lunch with a friend at Elements in Austin Road West when he was attacked just before 2pm.“He suffered cuts to his back and left hand,” a police spokeswoman said.She said an initial investigation showed two attackers were involved and one was carrying a knife.The pair fled on foot…



